A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting at a Fred Meyer in Richland that left one man dead and another severely injured on Monday.

The suspect, Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, was taken into custody Monday night on Interstate 90 between Sprague and Spokane, according to the Richland Police Department.

Richland, which is part of the Tri-Cities area along with Kennewick and Pasco, is about 200 miles southeast of Seattle.

Dispatchers received a call reporting yelling and possible gunshots at the Richland Fred Meyer at 11:03 a.m. Monday, police said.

The first officers arrived within a minute of the call and found two victims near each other, police said.

Justin Krumbah, 38, was found dead at the scene, police said. The other victim, an employee, was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was in critical condition, police said.

Police said the suspect and Krumbah had an interaction before the shooting that was seen on a store surveillance camera, though it was not known on Monday whether the two knew each other.

Kelly was being taken back to the Tri-Cities to be booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, police said Monday night.

Information from The Associated Press and Tri-City Herald is included in this report.