Richard Sherman, a former Seattle Seahawks cornerback turned sports announcer, said his Seattle-area home was robbed by armed thieves on Saturday night.

Sherman took to X on Monday morning, posting photos and videos from his home surveillance footage of two people dressed in thick jackets in his home. One of the individuals was hooded and carried a duffle bag in one hand and a handgun in the other.

Another video posted by Sherman showed three people breaking a window screen and entering the home.

Deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls at the Maple Valley home reporting an armed robbery, said spokesperson Brandyn Hull. There were no suspects arrested and the incident is still under investigation, Hull said.

House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift. Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out. pic.twitter.com/HSHPiRHuoP — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2025

In an Instagram story, Ashley Moss, Sherman’s wife, said she and her kids are “physically ok” but said waking up to intruders “outside your bathroom with a gun is something no one should have to experience.”

“House being robbed at gun point with my family in it isn’t what anyone wants for a birthday gift,” Sherman wrote on X the day after his 37th birthday. “Scary situation that my Wife handled masterfully and kept my kids safe. If anyone has any info that can help find these people please reach out.”