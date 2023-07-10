Relatives of a Yakama woman who died in March 2022 in a hit-and-run along a New Mexico highway joined other families and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people at recent gatherings in Albuquerque centered on the crisis.

Mona Renee Vallo, 56, died on March 9, 2022 of injuries consistent with a hit-and-run crash, the FBI has reported. She may have been struck at approximately 7 p.m. on the date her body was found by passers-by on U.S. Route 66 in Laguna Pueblo.

The FBI recently doubled the reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Vallo’s death.

Vallo was born in Toppenish and grew up in the Lower Yakima Valley, attending White Swan High School and Yakima Valley College. She worked on the Yakama, Warm Springs and Tulalip reservations in various roles before moving to Acoma, New Mexico.

She is among dozens of Indigenous women and men who have disappeared, have been murdered or have died mysteriously within and around the Yakama Reservation, or who have ties to the reservation and the Lower Yakima Valley. Most cases are unsolved.

A year to the date of her death, family members gathered at Pioneer Park in Toppenish to honor and remember Vallo. Recently they joined others affected by the centuries-long crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women to share their stories and call for action.

On July 1, the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women had a news conference at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s Courtyard in Albuquerque. Families from throughout New Mexico and the Four Corners region who have been impacted by the crisis shared their stories, provided updates and stressed the need for action on the issue.

The Four Corners is where Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona meet along with the boundaries of the Navajo and the Ute Mountain Indians.

Vallo’s son and daughter-in-law, Adrian Jackson and Nahoma MorningOwl-Jackson, and their daughters and other relatives traveled from the Yakima Valley and participated in that gathering, which included a walk where participants carried posters with photos and information about their loved ones.

They, along with Vallo’s son Cecil Jackson and other relatives, also attended and spoke at hearings in Albuquerque that week held by a Not Invisible Act Commission subcommittee. The federal commission is an advisory committee that includes survivors, relatives of missing and murdered people, tribal leaders, law enforcement, federal agencies and service providers.

Families spoke of their missing or murdered relatives who are still awaiting justice. Relatives talked about the lack of empathy, communication and compassion from investigators, agency officials and others.

Commission members include Bazil-Lu “Baz” Windyboy of the Yakama Nation Police Department and Patsy Whitefoot. Her sister, Daisy Mae Heath, disappeared in late summer 1987.

Whitefoot listened to testimony and also spoke about her sister’s disappearance and what she and her family experienced as they tried to get information about the investigation, answers and justice. Partial remains found in late 2008 were confirmed late last year as belonging to Heath, who grew up as Daisy Mae Tallman, and the FBI has referred to her death as a suspected homicide.

Some made suggestions on how to combat the crisis such as bolstering resources, improving coordination among government and law enforcement agencies and establishing best practices for tribal, state and federal law enforcement.

Commission members will make recommendations in their final report to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. That agency and the U.S. Department of Justice are working together to implement the Not Invisible Act and combat the crisis.

Families of missing and murdered Indigenous people are hopeful the commissioners can make adjustments to do better and in a timely manner.