A resident shot an alleged burglar multiple times, killing him Wednesday afternoon in North King County, police said.

The suspected burglar tried to enter the home about 1:35 p.m., and the sole resident fatally shot him, the Lake Forest Park Police Department said. Officers arrived within minutes and unsuccessfully attempted lifesaving measures, according to police.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the man who was killed as Cameron Nakata, 37. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

It was not immediately clear whether the resident faces charges in the homicide. Police did not immediately return a message seeking information Thursday. They also didn’t specify in a brief social media post where the incident occurred.

The case is still being investigated, police said.