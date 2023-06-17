After an incarcerated man died at the Issaquah Jail on June 9, a preliminary toxicology screen showed the presence of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a statement released Thursday by the Independent Force Investigative Team – King County.

An official cause of death has not been identified. There were no signs the man had been physically injured, according to the team, which is composed of investigators from 13 King County law enforcement agencies.

The man was booked into the jail the afternoon of June 7, the team reported. He was found unresponsive in his cell in the late morning June 9.

The statement said detectives interviewed the on-duty nurse and nine incarcerated people. They’re also reviewing videos of the incarcerated man who died.