Renton police shot and wounded a man Wednesday after responding to a call of a possibly suicidal subject armed with a firearm near a park-and-ride lot.

At 11:28 a.m., Renton police responded to reports of a man with a firearm in the 200 block of South Seventh Street, and officers fired at the man, says a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Medics treated the man at the scene and took him to a hospital, says the release.

The release does not indicate how many officers fired at the man, but says those involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard in cases where an officer has shot a suspect. Police also did not say whether the man fired at officers or pointed a firearm at them.

Medical debris was seen strewn in a roadway next to a bus stop, located within the larger South Renton Park-and-Ride lot. There was still a large police presence at the scene as of 2:45 p.m.

The investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the Valley Independent Investigations Team, which will be responsible for releasing any additional information.