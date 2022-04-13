Renton police have shot and wounded a person after responding to a call of a possibly suicidal subject armed with a firearm at a park-and-ride lot.

Renton police said the shooting occurred at the South Renton Park-and-Ride station near Lake Avenue South and Shattuck Avenue South around 11:30 a.m., according to a report from KING 5. The TV station reported that one person had been taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Messages left for a police spokesperson were not immediately returned Wednesday.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.