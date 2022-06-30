Renton man, teenage daughters starved to death, medical examiner determines

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined that a Renton man and his two teenage daughters, who were found dead in their apartment in December, died from starvation, according to Kent police.

The bodies of 33-year-old Manuel Gil and his daughters, Adriana Gil, 17, and Mariel Gil, 16, were discovered Dec. 11 by their landlord. At the time, Renton police said it appeared the girls died around Dec. 5 and their father died around Dec. 10. Autopsies failed to determine how the three died and additional laboratory examinations were conducted.

The medical examiner’s finding was that all three were emaciated and there wasn’t any food in the apartment, where police also found written materials about fasting, Det. Robert Onishi wrote in a Thursday news release.

“With no competing pathological or toxicological causes found, the cause of death for all three has been ruled as protein and calorie deprivation (aka: starvation),” the news release says.

Due to the timing of the deaths, Manuel Gil’s death was ruled a suicide, according to Onishi. With no way to determine what the two girls’ state of mind and intent was, the manner of their death was ruled undetermined by the medical examiner, he wrote in the news release.