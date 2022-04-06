By
Recent apartment fires in Seattle have prompted the Seattle Fire Department to share tips with the public for reacting to a fire in their apartment building.

Several people were rescued by ladder from an apartment fire in Rainier Beach early Wednesday morning. One man jumped from a balcony to escape and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. SFD said three units in the building are uninhabitable, and the estimated loss is $130,000.

Residents were also temporarily displaced in March, when there was a blaze at a Belltown high-rise apartment. One man was critically wounded during the fire and two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries. A man was later charged with arson in connection to the fire.

While alarms can be triggered from everything from a neighbor burning food to an actual fire, SFD says every fire alarm should be taken seriously.

Here is what to do and know when evacuating apartment buildings:

  • Leave your unit and close doors as you go
  • Use the stairs, not the elevator
  • Wait outside for instructions and do not reenter without permission
  • Do not wait on a balcony, courtyard or rooftop
  • If it does not delay escape, bring a warm jacket, phone, keys and other necessities
  • If it is cold enough, the fire department will call a public bus to serve as a temporary shelter. Otherwise, be prepared to wait outside for a few hours.

If it’s not possible to use the stairs because of smoke or other reasons:

  • Shelter in place inside the unit
  • Keep doors and windows closed
  • Place a towel near the base of the door to keep smoke from entering
  • Stay near a large window and do not wait inside bathrooms or on a deck
  • Call 911 if smoke comes inside the apartment
