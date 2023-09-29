A Redmond neighborhood is on lockdown as police search for a suspect in a Thursday night shooting that left a man seriously injured.

A 50-year-old man was shot at about 9:20 p.m. in the 8600 block of Avondale Road Northeast, according to Redmond police. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition. His condition Friday was not immediately known.

Police said a male suspect, known to the man, fled into a wooded area nearby. Heavy law enforcement activity continues in the area early Friday morning as authorities search for the suspected shooter.

Neighborhood residents are asked to stay inside. No further details, including what led up to the shooting, were provided.