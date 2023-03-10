Three people were killed in a home invasion involving a suspected stalker early Friday morning in Redmond, according to KING 5.

Redmond Police officers responded to a home along 89th and 169th streets after reports of a home invasion just after 2:30 a.m., KING 5 reported.

Police told KING5 the wife and suspected stalker were found dead inside the home.

Investigators found the husband on the front lawn with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to KING 5.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.