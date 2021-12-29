The Department of Justice has awarded more than $500,000 to a trio of Washington law enforcement agencies to help offset the expenses of implementing body-worn camera programs for their officers.

Two of the agencies, Redmond and Kirkland, received the bulk of the grants from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, which will go toward implementing program that U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said will help bring “public accountability and transparency” to the agencies. The third recipient was the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

“Body cameras are an important tool law enforcement agencies need to be using,” said Brown. “They are conducive to trust, transparency and as an investigative tool in instances when police actions raise questions in the public mind.”

Brown noted that a recent University of Chicago study indicates that, while the cameras and the data storage issues are expensive and daunting, particularly to smaller agencies, their use can actually be cost-effective in reducing the number of claims and shortening the length of time of investigations into complaints.

At the same time, their use can cut through public mistrust of police grown from a history of officers defending one another by conforming their stories to a particular narrative or by refusing to speak out against misconduct in their ranks.

Brown acknowledged The Seattle Times’ recent coverage of the Sept. 20, 2020, shooting death of Andrea Churna by Redmond officers as an example where officer body-camera video would have been helpful. Churna, a single mother in crisis who called police for help but wound up being shot to death. The King County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident, noted that officers involved refused to cooperate early on and provided written statements days afterward after consulting with a guild lawyer. The officer who fired the fatal shots from a rifle, Daniel Mendoza, was never interviewed and did not provide a statement to investigators.

None of the officers involved were wearing cameras and there were no civilian witnesses or surveillance video of the shooting, leaving investigators and the public to rely entirely on the officers’ version of the events.

“We are seeing time and again that the stories officers give are different from the actual events as they transpired,” Brown said. “Having video footage gives us an account. It’s good for everyone involved.”

However, Brown said he does not see them as a “panacea for all of the complaints and issues facing law enforcement, including use of force or racial disparities in enforcement.”

Redmond, the home of tech-giant Microsoft, has 86 officers and will received $170,000 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA), to begin implementing a program, assuming the city council approves a matching amount of city funds. The BJA grand states that the community in Redmond is strongly in favor of a camera program for its officers and that a recent poll showed 94 percent of its residents approve of the program.

The city plans to hold a series of community meetings regarding the project.

“The community is looking forward to the advantages that come with a camera program such as increased transparency, officer accountability, improvements in citizen behavior, reduction in citizen complaints, improved evidence for criminal cases, reduced liability and training,” the grant application said.

City spokeswoman Jill Green said she was unable to immediately provide comment or details on a timeline for council consideration or implementation of the project.

Kirkland will receive $220,000 from BJA for its proposed body-worn camera program, providing it decides to accept the grant and match that fund, said Kirkland Police Department Civilian Administrative Commander Melissa Petrichor.

She said the council will begin talking to the community in early January. The city has 45 days to determine whether it will accept the money and match it. Petrichor said the city was “very excited” to receive the grant, which if accepted will be used to begin a phased process to provide body cameras to about 110 officers.

If accepted, Kirkland residents will begin seeing officers equipped with cameras beginning in January 2023, according to the grant application.

Skagit County received a grant of $133,681 and, according to the Skagit Valley Herald, its deputies will begin training with the devices this week.

“The program will help the (Skagit County Sheriff’s Office) enhance our community oriented policing strategies by promoting transparency and accountability,” according to the county’s grant application.

A new state law takes effect in January that requires law enforcement agencies to record any interrogation of suspected felons or juveniles in custody.