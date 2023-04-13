When the owner of a Rainier Valley mom-and-pop teriyaki restaurant was shot and killed in the middle of dinnertime service in January, his family wanted to sell the restaurant and have nothing to do with it anymore.

Rainier Teriyaki, on Rainier Avenue South, sat silent for 2 1/2 months after the death of owner Hansoo Kim, 58, a father of three.

His family took time to grieve.

Then, in March, they renovated.

They decided to reopen after all at the insistence of Hansoo’s younger brother, Eunsoo Kim. He gave the family “hope and direction,” said the owner’s 20-year-old son, Juyoung Kim.

Juyoung has taken over running Rainier Teriyaki, which reopened April 3.

“People were coming in, saying ‘I drove every single day by the restaurant to see when it’s open,’ ” he said.

The restaurant became so busy, he said, that staff had to close down for hours later in the week to prep more food.

On Jan. 14, Juyoung said, three men barged into the restaurant on Rainier Avenue South shortly after 8 p.m. and robbed one customer of his wallet. A woman hid behind the counter and one of the men pointed a gun at her.

“My dad jumped right in front of the gun to save her,” Juyoung said.

Juyoung’s sister, who had been in the back of the restaurant at the time, came out to find her father lying in a pool of blood.

Seattle police are still searching for the people involved in the robbery, said Judinna Gulpan, a detective and police spokesperson.

Hansoo Kim, from Korea, loved the outdoors from a young age, often going hiking and backpacking with his younger brother. His son called him a “skiing maniac,” recalling their annual trips to Crystal Mountain. He was dedicated to his Christian faith and was extremely hardworking, he said.

Hansoo spent decades in the food business and opened his first restaurant, a pizza shop in Korea, in his 20s. He had worked at Rainier Teriyaki for over a decade as head chef before taking over the business last summer, when the previous owners wanted to retire.

Juyoung said his father “worked his butt off” to provide for the family.

“We got all the clothes that we wanted, all the shoes that we wanted, all the food that we ever wanted to taste, he made it,” he said. “He did everything even though he knew we were poor.”

Despite financial hardship, Hansoo regularly sent money to his mother in Korea and called every night. He not only raised three kids, but also took in two of their cousins when their father abandoned them.

Juyoung said his family, who lives in Federal Way, feels no hatred toward the people who killed his father, who worked 10-hour days at the grill for years to support his family.

“We’re just glad to know that my dad can finally rest in heaven,” he said.

When his parents took over Rainier Teriyaki last summer, Juyoung said he saw a new side of his father, who constantly smiled and joked with customers.

The shooting led to an outpouring of grief from community members, who raised nearly $90,000 for the family and memorialized the owner outside the restaurant with candles, flowers and notes.

“This killing is yet another tragic — and wholly unnecessary — reminder of why our administration continues to lead with public safety first, advancing the necessary investments and comprehensive strategies to make Seattle safer,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said at the time of the shooting.

Juyoung said he is grateful his father’s legacy lives on as he serves teriyaki to the restaurant’s guests.

“After such a terrible thing happened to us, it’s amazing to know that there are so many good people in this world.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.