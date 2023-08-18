A 3-year-old has been reunited with family after the child was abducted while playing in their front yard Thursday in Rainier Valley.

Seattle police said the child was returned unharmed and that a 40-year-old woman has been arrested on investigation of kidnapping.

The child was reported missing shortly after 1:30 p.m., at the home near the intersection of South Rose Street and Rainier Avenue South.

Police said witnesses were able to identify a woman they saw approach and lure the child into her vehicle.

They were located at about 2:30 p.m. and the woman was booked into King County Jail.

No other information was immediately available.