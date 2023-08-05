Seattle police officers working an emphasis patrol in Rainier Beach had pulled out of the Safeway parking lot minutes before a barrage of gunfire turned a placid gathering on a warm summer night into a chaotic crime scene.

Officers heard the shots a week ago Friday, responded immediately “and were there almost instantaneously,” said Seattle assistant police Chief Eric Barden. They found five people wounded and dozens of casings from two different guns scattered across the asphalt.

One image captured by a Seattle Times photographer showed at least 96 evidence markers clustered around a couple of parked cars.

That kind of firepower is becoming terrifyingly common: In July alone, Seattle police responded to 18 shooting scenes where officers collected 20 or more casings. Most involved multiple shooters.

“It’s a really, really scary stat,” Barden said of the number of high-round shooting incidents, which were all but unheard of in Seattle until two or three years ago.

He attributes the spike to the proliferation of stolen guns on the streets. Many of the weapons are equipped with large capacity magazines and sometimes illegally modified with a tiny piece of plastic or metal called an “auto sear” or switch that turns a semi-automatic handgun into a machine gun.

“The sears make the weapon very difficult to aim. Consequently, these rounds spray all over the place and are indiscriminate and it’s very, very dangerous for our community,” Barden said. He was tasked in mid-June with leading a new community violence task force targeting people responsible for gun violence in the city, focusing on downtown, Aurora Avenue North, the Central District and the South End.

Though the use of auto sears makes handguns less effective and harder to control, “it’s currently a common practice among the youth committing these large-capacity events,” Barden said, with police intelligence indicating the majority of shooters are between 16 and 22 years old.

Asked if the shootings are the result of animosity between rival gangs in the Central District and Rainier Valley, Barden said the situation is far more nuanced than that — and detectives often follow leads that connect Seattle shootings with incidents in South King County cities like Kent or Federal Way.

Gary Ernsdorff, a King County senior deputy prosecutor working alongside Seattle Police Department task force members, said in addition to auto sears, investigators are increasingly seeing large-capacity magazines — including drum magazines that can hold up to 50 rounds — and ghost guns, which don’t have serial numbers and are made with plastic parts created on 3D printers and assembled with other parts purchased online.

Though Washington is now one of 14 states plus the District of Columbia that ban the import and sale of large-capacity magazines, it isn’t illegal to possess magazines that hold more than 10 rounds if the magazines were purchased before Washington’s ban went into effect last summer.

“What I find surprising and shocking is how many firearms are out there in these groups. Oftentimes, these groups are teenagers and they’re armed to a ridiculous degree,” Ernsdorff said. “There doesn’t seem to be any shortage of firearms that they can get their hands on.”

He said lawful gun owners can help stem the flow of firearms to the streets by locking up their weapons and large-capacity magazines to make them harder to steal.

“We’re seeing burglaries where a significant number of firearms are taken and then they pop up in crimes all over the region,” Ernsdorff said.

Since the SPD task force was formed with about 50 detectives and officers pulled from other assignments, members have arrested 29 people and seized 26 guns, Barden said. Those 23 handguns and three rifles don’t include firearms recovered by patrol officers or detectives in investigative units.

Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz has previously said that roughly one-third of the guns Seattle police recover in any given year have been reported stolen, usually in residential burglaries and, to a lesser extent, car prowls.

The department recovered 629 guns through the end of May, a number that includes firearms taken from subjects of domestic violence and extreme risk protection orders. That number has since grown to 763 guns, Diaz said Wednesday during a virtual community meeting about Rainier Beach public safety after the parking lot shooting.

Two of the victims, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, were critically wounded but upgraded to satisfactory condition at Harborview Medical Center the next day. Two other men in their 20s spent a night in the hospital before they were released, while a fifth victim was treated at the scene.

The two who remained hospitalized were in satisfactory condition Friday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The night of the parking lot shooting was acting Capt. Rob Brown’s first day as the new commander of the SPD’s South Precinct, which is bisected by Interstate 5, with neighborhoods like Georgetown and Sodo to the west of the freeway and Mount Baker south to Rainier Valley to the east.

Brown, who participated in Wednesday’s community meeting, most recently was a lieutenant in the West Precinct who served as operation commander for SPD’s downtown emphasis — focused on seizing drugs, illegal weapons and stolen merchandise in the area around Third Avenue and Pine Street.

He characterized the gunfire in the Safeway parking lot south of the grocery chain’s fuel station as a “one-sided shooting incident,” with both shooters firing in the same direction as opposed to exchanging gunfire. The motive for the shooting wasn’t clear, he said.

It was only later, after reviewing video surveillance footage, that police realized the suspected shooters fled in a vehicle that was seen exiting the lot just as the first officers were arriving, according to Barden, the assistant chief.

Also at Wednesday’s virtual meeting was Marty Patu-Jackson, executive director of the SE Network SafetyNet program, a violence prevention and youth empowerment initiative of the King County Boys & Girls Club. Members of the SE Network — known in the neighborhood as “the blue coats” for their cerulean outerwear — have hosted a weekly “community healing space” under pop-up shelters in the Safeway parking lot every Friday night since January 2021.

The events are meant to provide a community gathering place for Rainier Beach residents to process and heal from the trauma of gun violence in the area.

Patu-Jackson said two of her staff members were among the five victims shot, and Seattle police this week released body-camera footage showing officers tending to the wounded as dusk gave way to dark.

“My whole team is traumatized by this. Nothing has happened on our watch in that parking lot. But because someone else was targeted, we were collateral damage,” Patu-Jackson later told journalist Marcus Harrison Green, whose monthly column appears in The Seattle Times. “Over the years we’ve been ridiculed, but nobody focuses on how many incidents didn’t happen in that parking lot because of us.”

While police patrolled the lot this Friday night, the pop-up shelters and blue coats were noticeably absent, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether or when members of the SE Network plan to return.

Seattle Times reporter Daisy Zavala Magaña contributed to this story, which includes information from the newspaper’s archives.