Rainier Beach High School is closed Wednesday because of a threat to the school, according to a statement on the school’s website.

The high school received a threat on Tuesday, and all after-school and evening activities were canceled, the statement said.

The school remains closed Wednesday, and all after-school activities have been canceled out of an abundance of caution, Rainier Beach High School Principal Ivory Brooks said in the statement.

The Seattle Police Department and the Seattle Public Schools Safety and Security team are investigating the threat.

Authorities did not provide details on the content or potential source of the threat.

“We are working diligently to learn more about what happened and how to ensure a safe environment for Rainier Beach students and staff,” Brooks said.