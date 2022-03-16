King County’s newly revised coroner’s inquest process allows the jury to call its own witnesses with the same authority as the administrator overseeing the hearing.

However, in the two years the county has been preparing for its first inquest since 2017, nobody really thought about how that could be done, and it’s become an issue in the inquiry into the shooting death of 19-year-old Damarius Butts by Seattle police — the first test of the revamped process.

Attorneys for Butts’ family as well as lawyers representing the four officers involved in his death have complained that the administrators of the inquest process have not come up with a mechanism to help jurors decide who they want to hear from or what evidence they want to consider in determining whether police acted within the law and department policy when they chased and shot Butts following an April 20, 2017, robbery at a downtown convenience store.

Up to this point, Inquest Administrator Michael Spearman, a retired court of appeals judge, has decided what evidence the jury will hear, much as if the proceeding were a trial. However, the 1854 Coroner’s Inquest statute, and the 2020 Washington Supreme Court ruling upholding the county’s new process in applying the statute, make it clear that the jury has the same power as Spearman to call witnesses. But in the two years the county has been preparing to reinstate the inquest process, nobody thought to address how that could take place.

“You would think that, in all this time, the county would have taken this into account,” said LaRond Baker, one of the attorneys representing the Butts family.

“We’ve been trying to do something about this for months,” added Ted Buck, an attorney for the involved officers. “It’s in the statute. The Supreme Court has ordered it.”

The problem, Spearman has said during the proceedings, is that there is no way for the jury to know who has information or whether it’s important. More than 50 civilians gave statements to police in connection with the shooting, and it is impractical to call them all, Spearman has said.

However, it would be potentially prejudicial and unfair — not to mention hearsay — for the attorneys involved to try to tell the eight jurors what evidence each potential witness might produce.

King County inquest process King County’s charter requires an inquest jury review all deaths caused by police. In 2021, the process was expanded to include the appointment of an attorney to represent the families of those who died at the hands of police; a review of a department’s policies over use of force; and will, for the first time in more than 40 years, include questions about whether the death involved criminality. In addition, officers will be required to testify, something they haven’t always done in the past.

The lawyers huddled with the list of potential witnesses Wednesday morning trying to cull out the ones who didn’t really see anything — perhaps maybe just heard gunshots or yelling — from those who could help enlighten the panel as to how Butts died and whether the officers’ actions complied with the law and SPD policy.

“I hope you don’t have any vacation scheduled,” Buck said.

Other evidentiary issues also erupted during the second day of the inquest, which is scheduled to go through March 25. The Butts inquest is the first held in King County since 2017. Prosecutors say there are, as of Tuesday, 56 additional law-enforcement-related deaths in King County that are eligible for inquest.

Fireworks between lawyers for the SPD and the family erupted Wednesday morning when the family said it intended to question a Seattle Police Department force-investigation detective about the results of a crime-lab forensic test of a .38-caliber bullet that was taken from the chest of Officer Hudson Kang, who was shot in the face during a confrontation with Butts on the loading dock of the Federal Office Building.

That round struck Kang in the chin and ricocheted through his body to wind up in his chest, where doctors left it for several weeks. Buck has said that when the bullet started to cause problems, it was surgically removed and given to Kang, rather than detectives who were investigating the shooting

Kang drilled a hole in the full metal-jacketed slug and wore it as a necklace for a period until it was turned over to the city after the Butts family filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit. The family’s attorneys want to question forensic experts about whether that impacted their ability to test the bullet. However, attorney Kerala Cowart strenuously opposed that line of questioning, which she worried could lead to the introduction of “wild, disproven conspiracy theories” contained in the civil action, which was dismissed with prejudice by a federal judge.

Spearman said he would allow limited questioning about the bullet, but said the fact that Kang wore it as jewelry was not relevant.

The stuttering start to the inquest process has upset families and police reformers and caused delays within the King County Prosecutor’s Office, where lawyers have said that they will reserved their final judgment on whether police are criminally liable in any of those 56 pending cases — some dating back five years — pending an inquest.

Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg has said he will file criminal charges only in the most egregious cases without an inquest first. So far, only a single officer — Jeff Nelson of Auburn — has been charged with murder in the past 40 years