PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A member of the far-right group the Proud Boys has admitted to assaulting a woman during an August 2020 protest in Portland as part of a civil settlement.

Alan Swinney as part of the settlement won’t have to pay an agreed-upon $250,000 in damages, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Swinney accepted the settlement Tuesday as the second day of jury selection was about to take place for his civil trial in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The case stemmed from Megan McLain’s allegations that Swinney fired a paintball gun at her during demonstrations on Aug. 22, 2020 and later doused her with bear Mace.

McLain’s lawyer Michael Fuller said while the settlement sets a damage amount, Fuller said his client agreed not to collect the money.

“We weren’t going to collect a dime from him anyway,” he said.

Swinney, 51, remains in custody, awaiting sentencing on separate criminal convictions. His sentencing in the criminal case is set for Friday.

During his criminal trial earlier this year, Swinney was acquitted of assault in connection with the same allegations involving McLain.

He was convicted of assault, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon for pulling out a loaded revolver, and firing paintballs and spraying bear Mace at others last year during protests.

The protests were among those held nationwide after a white police officer murdered George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis.