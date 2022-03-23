PORTLAND — A member of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group has been arraigned in connection with a violent rally in Portland last year.

Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was arraigned Wednesday in Multnomah County District Court on multiple counts of riot, assault, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Toese was extradited Tuesday from Washington after facing unrelated charges of assault, obstructing law enforcement and criminal trespass, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Toese is facing charges in Oregon for alleged violence during an Aug. 22, 2021, demonstration, which saw the group and those opposed to them exchanging blows, chemical spray and paintball pellets near a closed Kmart store.

Earlier this year, Toese’s co-defendant, Miles Furrow, 41, was indicted and pleaded not guilty to assault, riot and other charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if Toese has a lawyer to comment on the case. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office requested that the court hold Toese in custody without bail.

An affidavit submitted by Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez said Toese played a leading role in the August incident, alleging he ordered groups of men clad in body armor to advance or “fall back” as they clashed with counter protesters.

Vasquez’s affidavit alleges Toese used a bat to break a counterprotester’s truck window and incited “the other rally members to attack the truck and assault the driver,” the affidavit says.