King County prosecutors have charged a 36-year-old woman with first-degree assault of a child and first-degree criminal mistreatment, accusing her of beating, starving and possibly injecting her 6-year-old daughter with illicit drugs.

Garlyn Grace was arrested March 1 in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood after her boyfriend called 911 and reported finding the girl unresponsive, charging papers say. She remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. Grace, whose last known address is in Federal Way, is to be arraigned March 16.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Christian Brown wrote in charging papers filed last week that the girl’s injuries amounted to torture and the abuse she suffered had been ongoing since at least January 2019.

“The six-year-old child in this case has been through unfathomable trauma and while she has been able to articulate a bit about her abuse, her body is the primary evidence in this case,” Brown wrote. “Experts from Seattle Children’s Hospital are working diligently to revive the victim from near-fatal injuries — injuries that appear to be intentionally and cruelly inflicted by the defendant.”

When Seattle Fire Department medics arrived at the Georgetown apartment building, located in the 6200 block of Airport Way South, they found the girl unresponsive with a weak pulse, the charges say. She was revived and told firefighters she was hungry and that “Mommy gives me whoopings,” according to the charges.

Firefighters contacted Seattle police and reported the girl appeared malnourished and was covered in bruises.

Advertising

Police say Grace told detectives her daughter hadn’t been to a doctor or seen her father in three years and had been taken out of school “because she was drawing too much attention to herself,” the charges say. According to police, Grace claimed the girl’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Detectives also interviewed the girl’s grandmother, who said she hadn’t seen the girl since June 2020 because the grandmother had criticized Grace’s parenting of the girl, the charges say.

A detective briefly spoke with the girl at Seattle Children’s hospital and she said she hadn’t eaten in two weeks and was forced to sleep in a bathtub because she couldn’t stand and didn’t have control of her bodily functions, the charges say.

Detectives learned that the girl had slept in the bathtub for more than seven months and that her mother withheld food as a form of punishment, according to charging papers.

Doctors documented numerous injuries and signs of starvation and raised concerns about forced illicit drug ingestion because of the girl’s mental state when she arrived at the hospital and discovery of several puncture marks during a physical exam, the charges say.