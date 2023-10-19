The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has hired an outside firm to review the Seattle Police Department’s investigation into the death of a 23-year-old student struck and killed by a Seattle Police officer last winter.

The announcement comes in light of concerns over a potential conflict of interest involving a police union official being involved in the investigation into the death of Jaahnavi Kandula.

Officer Daniel Auderer, the elected vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, was dispatched to conduct field-sobriety tests on Officer Kevin Dave, who struck Kandula in a South Lake Union intersection while en route to a call Jan. 23. Dave was driving 74 mph just before he struck Kandula.

Comments Auderer later made to Guild President Mike Solan in a phone call, inadvertently recorded by his body camera, revealed Auderer laughing and commenting on Kandula’s death, suggesting her life had “limited value” and that the city should “just write a check.”

SPOG, in a statement, has said those comments were taken out of context.

The city’s civilian-run Office of Police Accountability has opened an investigation into the statements. Meanwhile, following a public outcry, Auderer was taken off the streets and reassigned.

The guild, which Auderer helps run, provided Dave an attorney and will represent him in the event of discipline or criminal charges. Members of the Seattle Community Police Commission are among those who have raised concerns over Auderer’s involvement in the investigation, given his role in union management.

Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion, said the county hired The Aces reconstruction firm to review the SPD’s investigation.

“At the end of their review process, Aces is expected to send the report of their findings, which will then be reviewed by the Felony Traffic Unit and criminal division to inform our charging decision,” McNerthney said.

The cost will be roughly $6,000 or less, McNerthney said, and the office hopes the work will be completed in November, with a charging decision to follow.

Concerns over a potential conflict of interest led the SPD to agree to review its policy allowing a police union official to be involved in an investigation of a rank-and-file officer they represent and defend.

Auderer, a certified drug-recognition expert, was called from home to perform field sobriety tests on Dave at the SPD’s West Precinct following Kandula’s death.

“It was very obvious to me that Dave was not impaired and safe to operate a motor vehicle,” Auderer concluded after conducting a series of observations and tests recorded in his report.

However, SPOG that night also provided Dave with an attorney from the law firm of Frey Buck, who also appeared at the West Precinct. After Dave was given his Miranda warning by the case detective, he refused to give a statement to investigators, according to reports.

SPOG has long been seen by Seattle officials as an obstacle to the city’s decadelong attempts to adopt reforms and satisfy the constraints of a federal oversight agreement, filed in 2012 after the U.S. Department of Justice concluded that SPD officers routinely used excessive force and showed disturbing evidence of biased policing.

SPOG has fought implementation of body and dash cameras, and its most recent contract undermined a City Council-passed officer accountability ordinance and prolonged federal oversight.

The release of the body-camera audio, which didn’t capture comments from Solan, the union president, prompted international outrage and pressure on the SPD to address the potential conflict of interest that could taint the investigation, as well as questions about why the agency didn’t call in an outside agency to investigate.