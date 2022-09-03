Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said.

Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him “prowling” a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.

Miller popped his trunk, exited the car and grabbed a 10-year-old girl from the sidewalk in the 6500 block of 45th Avenue Northeast, documents allege. He then tried to force her into the trunk of his car while repeatedly punching her in the stomach, according to the documents.

The girl’s babysitter and an Amazon driver heard screams and intervened, according to a police report. Miller then fled in the car, according to the dash camera footage.

About 20 minutes later, an 18-year-old and her mother called police to report a man matching the description of the suspect in the earlier incident was following them for at least a block, court documents say.

Officers arrested Miller in his home. He told officers he had mental health issues before being booked into jail, according to arrest records.

Advertising

Miller’s bail was set at $300,000. He had not been assigned a lawyer as of Friday evening.

Dustin Timmer, 45, was also charged with second-degree kidnapping Thursday in a separate incident that occurred just a few hours after.

Probable cause documents say Timmer tried talking to a woman who was walking with her 7-year-old grandson on Second Avenue. The woman ignored him, and he grabbed the 7-year-old boy from behind and started carrying him away, the documents allege.

The woman grabbed the boy but struggled until a bystander intervened, documents say.

Timmer then left and a witness followed him, according to a police report. The witness identified Timmer to officers, who then arrested him and booked him into jail.

Timmer appeared to be in crisis at the time of his arrest, police previously said. His bail was set at $250,000. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.