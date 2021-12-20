A 29-year-old Auburn man waited nearly an hour to call 911 after shooting a man in the chest last week with a flare gun, killing him, according to King County prosecutors.

Philip Urban was charged Monday with second-degree murder, accused of firing a modified shotgun shell at Bryan Lesick, 41, and waiting 40 to 50 minutes before summoning help, charging papers say. By the time police and medics arrived, Lesick was unresponsive and cold to the touch.

Urban, arrested at his Auburn apartment on Wednesday, remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, jail and court records show. It does not yet appear that an attorney has been retained on his behalf.

A little after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Urban called 911 and, said he had shot a man, the charges say. Police responded to his apartment in the 2800 block of J Court Southeast, where they found a flare gun on the patio and inside, a man with a large hole in his chest who was declared dead at the scene.

Police say Urban told officers he’d gone to bed after working a night shift and woke up to find Lesick in the kitchen, boiling water for noodle soup, say the charges. Apparently angry that people were using his apartment as a “flop house,” police say Urban provided several different versions of events and claimed he and Lesick got into a fight, though charging documents note neither man had injuries consistent with being in a fight.

The charges say Urban told police he called 911 after searching for his phone for 30 minutes and talking to a friend for at least another 20 minutes, the charges say.

According to police, Urban told officers he modifies shotgun shells, filling them with either rock salt or corks and match heads, in order to make them less lethal — and had shot a man in the leg with one of the shells last year, say the charges. Urban wasn’t criminally charged in that case because the victim declined to participate.

During an autopsy of Lesick’s body, a pathologist determined he’d been struck in the chest with a projectile that hit his heart and left lung and told police that the injury would have killed him within minutes, according to the charges.