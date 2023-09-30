A minor argument between neighbors escalated into a premeditated fatal stabbing at a Belltown apartment building about a week ago, King County prosecutors say in court documents.

Prosecutors charged James Dwight McClinton Jr. with first-degree murder on Thursday, accusing him of tracking down and killing a man after only a “minor provocation.”

McClinton, 59, and Devon Guion, 38, both lived at A.L. Humphrey House, an 84-unit apartment building on Cedar Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues, operated by the supportive housing agency Plymouth Housing.

According to charging documents, surveillance footage captured Guion knocking on McClinton’s door shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

They had a brief conversation before Guion entered the fourth-floor studio apartment, and there was an altercation, primarily pushing and shoving. Then, documents say, they had another conversation before Guion left.

Moments later, McClinton could be seen leaving his apartment carrying a six-inch sheathed kitchen knife, documents say. He walked to the elevator just as its doors are closing with Guion inside. McClinton pounded on the elevator doors.

McClinton took the next elevator down to the first floor, went outside, looked in both directions before going back into the building’s lobby, according to the charging documents.

He found Guion alone in the elevator and immediately lunged at him, before pulling out the knife, charging documents say. Guion tried to use his bag as a shield, and pushed McClinton out of the elevator, but McClinton swung twice, underhanded, at him with the knife, documents say.

Guion, visibly bleeding, grabbed a folding table and tried to use it as a barrier, before collapsing. McClinton, prosecutors say, walked past him and out of the building.

Guion died at the scene.

Two Plymouth Housing staff members witnessed the stabbing, documents say, and identified both Guion and McClinton.

McClinton has an extensive criminal history dating back to the 1980s, that includes 17 convictions for robbery, burglary, theft, assault and promoting prostitution, according to prosecutors. He is being held in King County jail on $3 million bail. An arraignment, where an initial plea will be entered, is scheduled for Oct. 11.