At the end of September, Yakima County prosecutors dropped their case against a convicted rapist.

It wasn’t for a lack of evidence against Bradley Kenneth Denton. Instead, a state appeals court ordered that the case be dismissed with prejudice because prosecutors didn’t aggressively push the Washington State Patrol crime lab to process DNA evidence more quickly.

That state Court of Appeals Division III ruling doesn’t just affect Denton and his victim, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said. It could cause additional cases to be scrapped throughout Washington.

“People need to know there’s fallout from this decision,” Brusic said in a recent interview. “It’s not just Yakima County. It’s all 39 counties. It’s a statewide issue.”

Series of delays

The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to a speedy trial. In the state’s court system that means a defendant must be brought to trial within 60 days of arraignment if they are in custody, or 90 days if they are not in jail.

That countdown can be reset if time is needed to ensure both sides are ready to go to trial.

Denton, 43, was charged with second-degree rape, felony protection order violation and four gross misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order after Yakima police said he choked and raped a woman he knew in April 2018, according to court documents.

He was arrested in October 2018 and arraigned in early November, with his trial set to begin at the end of December. A Yakima County Superior Court judge extended that date in part because prosecutors were waiting for the state crime lab to process the woman’s clothes for DNA evidence.

On Jan. 3, 2019, the trial clock was reset again when Denton’s court-appointed attorney had to withdraw for health reasons. At a Jan. 29 hearing, prosecutors said they were looking at a “best-case scenario” of nine months for the DNA tests to be completed. The trial date was reset to June 17, 2019, over Denton’s objections.

A month before that trial date, prosecutors asked for another extension on the trial date, again citing the crime lab delay. This time a delay was granted until July, after Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Garrison Hersey said he asked if the crime lab could “make it a rush,” with results expected in no more than six weeks.

Not knowing what defense Denton was going to offer, Hersey said having the DNA evidence was critical to the case. Hersey also referred to the speedy trial guidelines as “aspirational.”

Two more delays were granted, one to allow the defense time to prepare after the DNA evidence came back, and again when every judge except Judge Richard Bartheld recused themselves from hearing the case.

Denton was finally tried in January 2020, more than a year after his initial arraignment. At the trial, he was found guilty on all counts.

Denton appealed his case on multiple grounds, but appellate court found the 15-month delay warranted a reversal of Denton’s conviction and an order to dismiss the charge with prejudice, meaning he can never be retried.

“We deplore this outcome given the violent nature of Mr. Denton’s crimes, but it is the strict remedy that drafters of the [criminal court] rule perceived as needed to ensure that criminal cases will be promptly prepared for trial and heard,” Chief Judge Laurel Siddoway wrote in the decision.

Brusic decided in late September to not pursue an appeal to the state Supreme Court and dropped the case against Denton, which means the ruling is binding only on Eastern Washington.

A dilemma for prosecutors

The Denton ruling puts prosecutors on what Brusic described as the horns of a dilemma: Either wait to file a charge until you have all the evidence in hand or proceed with what you have and hope the crime lab results come back in time for trial.

Prosecutors could also file a charge and, if it looks like there will be a delay, dismiss the case without prejudice — thus allowing prosecutors to refile it when additional evidence arrives.

“If we don’t have evidence, we can’t charge it out. If someone has a drinking problem and they are out [of custody], they could kill a family,” Brusic said. The issue of delays also extends to the state hospitals where defendants are evaluated to determine if they are mentally competent to stand trial, Brusic said.

Paul Kelley, Yakima County’s chief public defender, said the delays are a problem for defendants who have a constitutional right to a speedy trial, as well as society in general.

“If courts are excusing the behavior of the state, it impacts the public’s interest in resolving cases in a timely manner, and the public’s confidence in the ultimate outcome of the case,” Kelley said.

One of the issues the court cited in its ruling was that the county did not seem to be aggressively trying to work around the delay, either by contacting the lab to expedite the testing sooner or by going with an outside lab.

Brusic said prosecutors will have to do a better job of stating why they are seeking a delayed trial, explaining why they are seeking it and what steps are being taken to address it.

Another way to get around the issue is to send the kits to a private certified laboratory to get the results back quicker. But Brusic said that taxes his office’s budget, which means that option could only be used judiciously.

Serious situation

State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said the agency recognizes how serious the situation is, and while progress is being made, the demand for testing is increasing.

Denton’s case came at the height of the lab’s rape kit backlogs, Loftis said, when thousands of rape kits remained untested. The lab prioritized testing if detectives or prosecutors said the results were urgently needed.

“In fact, once the prosecutor called [about the kit in the Denton case] and we were aware of the prosecutorial need, we were able to prioritize the case and we got the report released six weeks after it was assigned,” Loftis said.

He said with the launch of the High Throughput Lab and sending test kits to outside labs, the crime lab has been meeting the state requirement to process new rape kits within 45 days, while working on reducing the backlog of cases. It’s expected that the backlog will be eliminated by the end of next year, Loftis said.

“Still, more needs to be done,” Loftis said. “Our state continues to grow, and criminal behavior is on the ascent.” And that means the State Patrol needs more funding from the Legislature to both keep the current labs operating and to expand its staffing and capacity to keep up, he said.

Looking for solutions

State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, a Republican from Goldendale, Klickitat County, said lawmakers will look into staffing at the state crime lab. She suggested the state could offer hiring bonuses or student loan forgiveness to attract forensic scientists.

While Yakima County is working on a regional crime intelligence center, which will have the capacity to perform rapid DNA tests, it won’t affect the rape kit situation. Those tests will not be done at the regional center, Yakima County sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Schilperoort said.

Any results from the regional lab will have to double-checked by the state lab or a private, certified laboratory, Schilperoort said.

Brusic and Kelley say the solution is more state funding and resources to eliminate logjams at the state crime lab.

“It is a system issue. Delays like that are contrary to the public interest in prompt resolution of cases,” Kelley said.