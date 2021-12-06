PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say Portland, Oregon, police shot and killed an armed suspect on Interstate 5 Monday following multiple carjackings.

The highway was closed in both directions in part of the city but police said there was no further danger to the public.

Southbound lanes were expected to open soon while northbound lanes will “remain closed for some time.”

Officials from the Portland Police Bureau say officers responded to I-5 near Rosa Parks Way around 10 a.m., after receiving word of an armed suspect involved in several carjackings — including one where the suspect shot and injured a victim who is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police did not disclose further details.