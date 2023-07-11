A Portland police officer accused of striking a protester in the head with a baton in 2020 recorded a video of himself apologizing to the woman and promising to make changes within the Portland Police Bureau as part of a “restorative justice” process that resulted in a judge dismissing his fourth-degree assault charge on Friday.

Officer Corey Budworth appears in the video speaking directly to the camera, apologizing to Teri Jacobs, the protester he struck, and to the Portland community for contributing to a “loss of trust” in local law enforcement.

“I acknowledge the physical and emotional harm my actions caused, and I’m committed to ensure that I do not cause this kind of harm moving forward,” Budworth says in the video. “The force used against Ms. Jacobs could have been avoided, and I’m sorry, Ms. Jacobs, for unnecessarily hitting you in the head with my baton.”

A video from the Aug. 18, 2020, protest on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard near the Multnomah Building shows a riot gear-clad Portland police officer, later identified as Budworth, running after a protester, shoving her three times and knocking her to the ground. After the protester sits up, Budworth is shown in the video using both hands to strike her in the face with his baton.

A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Budworth June 15, 2021, on a charge of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor, marking the first time a Portland police officer had faced prosecution for striking or firing at someone during a protest. Budworth’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

About 50 officers, detectives and sergeants voted the next day to resign from the Police Bureau’s specialized crowd control unit that included Budworth and that was known as the Rapid Response Team.

The police union said Budworth’s baton strike to the woman’s head was “accidental,” not criminal, and characterized the prosecution as politically driven.

But Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt called Budworth’s use of force excessive and lacking any legal justification.

Jacobs, who identified herself as an independent photojournalist and was wearing a press badge during the protest, filed a civil rights and battery suit against the city of Portland stemming from the baton strike. In February 2021, the city agreed to pay her $50,000, plus $11,000 in attorney fees, to settle the case, according to court records.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Celia Howes dismissed the assault charge against Budworth on Friday, saying he and Jacobs had reached a “satisfactory conclusion” after engaging in a restorative justice process, court records show.

In a statement Tuesday, Jacobs said she was grateful for the opportunity to tell Budworth how his conduct affected her.

“Although it can’t change what happened to me that night, he admitted that his actions were wrong and pledged to do better himself, as well as facilitate changes in the PPB that would help prevent this type of police brutality from happening in the future,” Jacobs said in a statement Tuesday.

Schmidt on Tuesday said the outcome of the case represented a “turning point” after the turmoil of 2020, when protests against racist police brutality roiled city streets for months.

The restorative justice process was a “brave example of what healing can and should look like, and is reflective of the type of healing that is not always achievable solely through a traditional criminal justice response,” Schmidt said in a statement. “If a police officer and a protester can come together in dialogue, understanding, and healing, I believe our city can as well.”