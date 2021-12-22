PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man unintentionally fatally shot his cousin after getting into a dispute with others in a parking lot outside a strip club early Sunday, according to prosecutors and police.

Borissean Washington, 26, was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court Monday on first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a gun allegations, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Portland police were called to a shooting outside Shimmers Club and found Daqun Turner, 27, dead, court records said.

Washington tried to help his cousin but Turner died at the scene, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Washington’s mother, Sara Issac, described her son as “torn up” over the shooting.

Washington said an argument began outside when another man used derogatory words toward his girlfriend, according to the affidavit.

The man punched Washington and a fight ensued, according to video surveillance reviewed by police. Another man joined the fight as Washington walked back inside, according to police and prosecutors.

Washington came back outside with Turner, who is seen on video pulling a gun with an extended magazine from his jacket, according to the affidavit. Washington appeared to grab the gun and pointed the gun at the man who had punched him, according to police.

Washington hit the man with the gun and the gun fired, striking Turner, according to the affidavit.

Washington is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on $505,000 bond.