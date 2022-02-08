Justin Krumbah, 38, was identified as the man killed Monday inside the Richland Fred Meyer. Richland police identified Krumbah in a statement posted to Facebook Monday night.

Friends and co-workers remembered the Instacart shopper as having a “positive can-do attitude.”

Krumbah was one of two people shot by the gunman.

He died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. The second man was undergoing surgery Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center and was in critical condition, said police investigators.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was started just hours after the 11 a.m. shooting to raise money for Krumbah’s funeral.

By evening, 195 people had donated more than $9,000.

He will be missed by everyone at Fred Meyer, Alexander Weeks said on the fundraiser site. He and others said they frequently saw Krumbah at the Richland store.

“He always had a smile on his face and was an absolute joy to be around,” Weeks said. “He was far and away one of my favorite parts of coming in and made those extra hard days seem not so bad.”

Destiny Underwood, whose Facebook page identified her as the deli manager at the Richland Fred Meyer, posted that she planned to start a fund through a credit union for Krumbah so donations could go directly to his family.

“He was an amazing guy, always had a bit of a better day when he was in,” she said on social media. “… It’s truly heartbreaking that he had to go to heaven today.”

Another person posted that Krumbah had recently delivered her family’s groceries. “Such a kind guy. We had a little conversation at the door,” her post said.

On Krumbah’s Facebook page on Monday evening, a Richland woman said she had met him in the checkout line last Saturday.

“… (We) visited about how you enjoyed Instacart and how you approached it with an outstanding work ethic,” she said. “My day was made by your positive, can do attitude.”

A man immediately replied that he’d had a similar experience. “Very positive and outgoing man,” he said.

Krumbah’s last post to the page showed him looking pleased in an apron with a Seattle Seahawks emblem.

“You wear an apron now?” a friend posted, with a laughing emoji.

“I take pride in my work no matter what I do!” Krumbah replied. “Always gotta be professional!! And it’s sped up my production time also!!”