Seattle police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street last month and say he is also being investigated for a string of recent robberies, including one in which a bank employee was shot.

The man was arrested by Seattle Police Department robbery detectives and SWAT officers along with FBI agents and members of the U.S. Marshal Service’s Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, according to a post on SPD’s online blotter.

He is suspected of fatally shooting Reno Maiava, 52, on Feb. 27, according to police. Last week, Seattle police arrested Felix Taylor, 18, who has since been charged with second-degree murder for the Feb. 2 shooting of 15-year-old Michael Del Bianco, who was also shot at Third and Pine.

The blotter post doesn’t provide details of the 44-year-old’s arrest but it does include a photo of eight firearms, assorted magazines and a bag of fentanyl pills that police say were seized from the man. Additionally, he is being investigated for several robberies in and around Seattle, including a Feb. 11 robbery at a Key Bank in the Sodo neighborhood in which a 34-year-old bank employee was shot and injured, according to police.

Jail records show he was booked into the King County Jail just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on investigation of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The man, who was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for three bank robberies committed in Tacoma in 2009, has also been charged with first-degree robbery, accused of holding up a Lake Forest Park cannabis shop in January, court records show.