Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a street after getting off a Metro bus in Renton on Monday evening.

Multiple witnesses reported the collision near Northeast 12th Street and Northeast Sunset Boulevard around 6:58 p.m. Monday and told officers the driver sped away, according to a news release from police.

Investigators said the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run appeared to be a small white Ford SUV or hatchback after they l ooked at video surveillance and collision debris, the news release said.

Two sergeants from the traffic division on Tuesday found a white Ford Focus hatchback in a parking lot in the 1300 block of Northeast Duvall Avenue that had missing parts that were found at the scene and damage that appeared consistent with the collision, according to the news release.

Police interviewed the car owner but are still trying to determine who the driver was, Detective Robert Onishi said. No arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.