A driver fatally struck a pedestrian crossing the road near Pacific Highway South and South Kent Des Moines Road early Monday, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Officers arrived around 7:28 a.m. and found the unconscious victim lying on the road, according to a news release. Witnesses said the driver involved was in a semitruck or box truck and had made a right turn before hitting the pedestrian, according to police.

Medics tried to save the victim’s life but were unsuccessful, police said.

Detectives are asking that people with information about the incident or the suspect to email the Des Moines Police Tip Line at phscrimetips@desmoineswa.gov or call at (206)-870-6871.