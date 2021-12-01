Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Tuesday on the 4200 block of 36th Avenue South.

Police responded around 12:40 p.m. and found the injured man leaning against a vehicle. The assailant, who is believed to be a woman, had already fled, according to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter.

Seattle Fire Department medics took the 40-year-old victim, who was in critical condition, to Harborview Medical Center, department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the SPD violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-500.