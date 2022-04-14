Investigators on Thursday released little new information about a nonfatal police shooting at a Renton park-and-ride lot late Wednesday morning that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital in critical condition.

The Valley Independent Investigations Team (VIIT), a multiagency team responsible for investigating officer-involved shootings in South King County, said in a Thursday news release that Renton police officers and King County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun near some bus stops in the 200 block of South Seventh Street just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man refused to comply with the officers’ commands and pulled what appeared to be a firearm out of a pocket, the news release says. Officers fired their weapons at the man, injuring him, then provided first aid until medics arrived on scene, it says.

The release doesn’t say how many officers or deputies shot at the man, or how many times he was hit. It noted access to the park-and-ride was restricted and nearby streets were partially closed until nearly 8 p.m. Wednesday while investigators processed the shooting scene.

The 24-year-old was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, where he was still listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit as of Thursday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Renton police initially said Wednesday that officers responded to a call of a possibly suicidal subject armed with a firearm. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, police said at the time.

The VIIT comprises detectives and commanders from the Auburn, Kent, Federal Way, Renton, Tukwila, Des Moines and Port of Seattle police departments. Because Renton police were involved in Wednesday’s shooting, all Renton police employees have been excluded from the VIIT investigation, which is standard protocol, according to Thursday’s news release.