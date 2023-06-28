A 42-year-old man was taken into custody at the Gold’s Gym in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood after pointing a gun at people and barricading himself inside the building at Broadway East and East Republican Street.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz said nobody was seriously injured or shot.

The dispute began around 6:40 p.m., Diaz said. It began outside the gym, and the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at a couple people.

“Obviously it scared a lot of people … so we had quite a few people who were in or hiding around the gym,” Diaz said.

The building was evacuated.

The hostage negotiation team responded and talked with the suspect. He complied with orders and police took him into custody, and took his gun.

“Right now everybody is safe,” Diaz said.

He stopped short of calling the incident a hostage situation.

“Once we actually are starting to interview people, it’ll really determine what actually happened,” Diaz said.

The police chief said officers don’t yet know what the dispute was about, or if the suspect knew the people held at gunpoint.

“Right now, this is a safe night and we’re gonna have a good police presence out in the community,” Diaz said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.