A police officer was apparently killed in Everett following gunfire, and the suspected gunman was arrested after fleeing the scene and crashing into other vehicles, according to The Herald.

Just before 3 p.m., Everett police tweeted that officers were responding to a “significant incident” in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue and that the Snohomish County Multi Agency Response Team (SMART) would be leading the investigation. Attempts to reach a spokesperson to confirm that an officer had died were unsuccessful.

A witness who lives near the shooting scene told The Herald he heard gunshots around 2:15 p.m., looked out the window and saw a uniformed officer’s body on the ground in a Starbucks parking lot, near the Everett Community College campus. The man saw the gunman tuck the gun away and said he then ran over the officer’s body in a blue Mini Cooper before speeding from the scene, the newspaper reported.

A crash involving at least three vehicles occurred a short time later at 35th Street and Rucker Avenue, which has since been closed down.

Everett Community College went into lockdown as a result of the police activity and encouraged anyone on campus to seek shelter and remain hidden, according to a tweet. The college has since reopened.

Washington State University Everett also announced it was closing and evacuating people from its building at 915 N. Broadway Ave. out of an abundance of caution.

