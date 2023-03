The King County Sheriff’s Office and Seattle Police Department are responding to a shooting Monday morning in Ballard.

A large police presence is at the 800 block of Northwest 54th Street, and nearby streets are blocked off.

I’m at Eighth Avenue and NW Market Street in Ballard where there is a massive police response, at least 20 response vehicles pic.twitter.com/3Xzw8YKMCI — Amanda Zhou (@AmondoZhou) March 20, 2023

A person has been taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to spokesperson Susan Gregg.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.