Seattle police are at the scene of a shooting in the Capitol Hill neighborhood near the intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street.

A call about the shooting near Cal Anderson Park came in around 5:18 p.m.

Details about injuries and how the shooting occurred were not immediately available.

Lukas Kucinski, a food-delivery worker, rode through the intersection on his bike while making a delivery before hearing five or six gunshots.

“It was a beautiful day out,” Kucinski said. “There were a lot of people walking around. … It was a surreal moment. Everybody just froze.”

Kucinski, who did not see the shooting happen, said first responders arrived on the scene quickly, and he returned a few minutes later to find the investigation ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.