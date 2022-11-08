Seattle police officers are responding to a shooting at Ingraham High School Tuesday morning.

One suspect has been arrested, police said.

Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. As of 11 a.m., police said one person was injured.

“We in the city joined a long list of cities this year that have had school shootings,” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

The campus is on lockdown, the district said. Police have secured the school, according to the department.

Reunification of students and families was set to start at 11:30 a.m. at 135th Street and Meridian Avenue North, Seattle police said. Students will be released one classroom at a time to the auditorium, where families can sign them out. Students who are 18 and older will be allowed to leave on their own as long as they check out, police said. Police and the school district are developing a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site.

Police have not shared any information about the victim or the suspect.

By 11 a.m., officers were identifying individuals who knew what happened or had observed the incident. Police were working to get other individuals out of the building.

The police department is working with the fire department and the school district.

Shoreline schools were on “lockout” Tuesday morning out of an abundance of caution, the district said. The lockout was lifted shortly after 11 a.m.

The LOCKOUT of Shoreline schools has now been lifted. pic.twitter.com/lKCjkvgvn1 — Shoreline Schools (@ShorelineK12) November 8, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.