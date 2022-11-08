Seattle police officers are responding to a shooting at Ingraham High School Tuesday morning.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

Police received reports of shots fired shortly before 10 a.m. As off 11 a.m., police said one person was injured.

“We in the city joined a long list of cities this year that have had school shootings,” Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said.

Families can prepare to meet students at 135th Street and Meridian Avenue North, police said, though students are not yet being released. Families are asked not to go to the school to pick up their student yet, Seattle Public Schools said on Twitter. The campus is on lockdown, the district said. Police have secured the school, according to the department.

We will keep families and staff updated as this is a rapidly evolving situation. — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) November 8, 2022

Police did not give any more information about the victim or the suspect.

By 11 a.m., officers were identifying individuals who knew what happened or had observed the incident. Police were working to get other individuals out of the building.

The police department is working with the fire department and the school district.

Shoreline schools are on lockout out of an abundance of caution, the district said.

Shoreline schools are on LOCKOUT out of an abundance of caution, due to a reported shooting at a north Seattle high school. We will follow up with additional information as soon as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/YPrGMQ5fXO — Shoreline Schools (@ShorelineK12) November 8, 2022

