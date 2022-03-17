Police have released a video showing the takeover robbery at a Bellevue cannabis dispensary Wednesday that ended with the death of one suspect and the arrests of two others.

The surveillance video from the Green Theory cannabis store in the 12800 block of Southeast 40th Place in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood shows two masked men enter and hold employees at gunpoint.

One man hurdles a counter and forces an employee upstairs, where he takes cash from what appears to be a safe. The second man forces an employee behind the counter to empty cash registers.

Police said the pair took cash and marijuana.

Employees called 911 at 11:31 a.m. to report the armed robbery, said Meeghan Black, a Bellevue police spokesperson. She said a third man waited outside in a gray Nissan Maxima.

The store’s employees were able to provide suspect and vehicle descriptions, and police located the vehicle as it headed west on Interstate 90, Black said.

The vehicle then headed south on Interstate 5, crossing into Renton, before heading north on Rainier Avenue South into Seattle, with speeds at times exceeding 70 mph, she said.

After entering Seattle, one of the wheels came off the vehicle, which the men abandoned at South Findlay Street and 37th Avenue South, according to Black.

Bellevue police arrested one of the men at 12:09 p.m. At that point, Black said, Seattle police took over the search while another a suspect hid in a shed, and he was hit by gunfire during a standoff.

“As officers approached the shed, the suspect inside fired on officers. Multiple officers returned fire, striking and killing that suspect,” said Sgt. Randy Huserik, a Seattle police spokesperson.

A third second suspect was arrested near where the standoff occurred on South Findlay Street.