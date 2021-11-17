A Snoqualmie/North Bend police officer shot and killed a 33-year-old man in North Bend’s Torguson Park around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. The officer was not injured.

According to initial reports, an officer was doing a check of the park and approached a group of people. The officer shot and killed someone after there was an altercation and “a person went for the officer’s weapon,” according to an initial statement on Twitter.

The Independent Force Investigation Team -King County (IFIT-KC) is responding to an officer-involved shooting at Torguson Park in North Bend. Earlier, detectives say a Snoqualmie/North Bend officer approached a group of people in the park, there was an altercation, — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) November 17, 2021

Since the shooting, reports have differed on whether the people in the park were together or knew each other, said Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for the Bellevue police and King County’s Independent Force Investigations Team, which is investigating the incident.

“We have gotten three different scenarios now as to what happened,” she said. “We believe that it was not a group of people and there may have been other people in the park.”

Black said information on how the shooting occurred is subject to change as officials investigate and interview people involved.

Communications and the investigation of the incident are being handled by King County’s Independent Force Investigation Team, which consists of 13 local law-enforcement agencies.

The team was founded after Initiative 940 was passed by state voters in 2018, requiring independent investigations into the use of deadly force. The initiative took effect in January 2020, and the Independent Force Investigations Team was formed in the past year, Black said.

The team investigates only shootings by officers of member agencies that result in serious bodily harm or death. Not all law-enforcement agencies in the county are members of the team. This is the first time it has convened to investigate a shooting by an officer, Black said.

Investigators on the King County team must undergo a “deconfliction protocol” to ensure they do not know the officer who discharged the weapon, she said.

Following protocol, the officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative leave. The Kirkland Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation and will turn over its findings to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Black said.