Two buildings under construction on the east side of Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood were intentionally set on fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Damage from both fires are estimated to be about $200,000, SFD said. They occurred close to each other, one in an attached garage of a house that appears to be vacant near Prospect Street and Sixth Avenue, and the other at a building near Highland Drive and Taylor Avenue North.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection to the second fire, after witnesses reported seeing a man yelling and upending a portable toilet at the construction site at about 3 a.m., Seattle police said Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses also said they saw the man leave on a scooter as flames rose up from the location. Police said an investigation is underway to determine whether he was involved with the other fire.