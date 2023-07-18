Seattle officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning while responding to a downtown stabbing, police say.

The Seattle Police Department said officers had contacted the stabbing suspect near First Avenue and Spring Street — several blocks from the initial stabbing scene — when the shooting occurred.

The SPD has not detailed the circumstances of the shooting or said whether officers fired their weapons. But a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson said the stabbing suspect had been admitted into the Seattle hospital and remained in critical condition.

Meanwhile, over a dozen police vehicles were at the scene about 9 a.m., and officers had used police tape to cordon off a section of Spring.

Passersby, including employees and families streaming into the nearby KidsCentre day care, had more questions than answers. Angie Balderrama said she and her KidsCentre co-workers decided to keep their classes inside, canceling walks and outdoor activities.

Police urged people to stay out of the area, which is a couple of blocks from the Elliott Bay waterfront and Seattle Art Museum.

Officials said the initial stabbing occurred at Second Avenue and Cherry Street, which is about three-tenths of a mile southeast of the shooting scene. The extent of the stabbing victim’s injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

The SPD said its Force Investigation Team has responded and will lead an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.