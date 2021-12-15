Police said officers are investigating social media threats directed at two South Seattle high schools that closed one on Wednesday and forced the other to shelter in place.

Seattle Public Schools staff reported a social media threat involving students at Franklin High School and a potential threat at Rainier Beach High School, police said.

“The nature of the specific threat at Franklin led school officials to close the campus for the day,” according to the Seattle Police Department blotter. “Rainier Beach did not receive any specific threats and continued the school day sheltered in place.”

Police said additional patrols will be provided at schools as needed.

Seattle police have recently investigated several other online threats at local schools.

Students have recently been arrested in connection with separate cases at Ingraham High School and Whitman Middle School, police said.

Police are also investigating a recent shooting after school hours outside Garfield High School.