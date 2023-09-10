Seattle police were investigating a shooting Sunday night that wounded two people in Ballard.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 7500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 11, 2023

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of 15th Avenue Northwest, near town homes, the Thunderbird Tavern and other businesses.

Seattle police spokesperson Officer Shawn Weismiller said the two people shot were in stable condition.

Police had a suspect in custody shortly after 9:30 p.m., Weismiller said, and there is no general threat to the public.

Seattle police asked people to avoid the area while they investigated.

Information about what led to the shooting was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.