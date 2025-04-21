Police are investigating after shots were fired inside a Safeway store in Redmond on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported and there is no continued threat to the public, said Redmond police. A suspect has not been located.

Shots were fired shortly before 3 p.m. inside the grocery store in the 17200 block of Redmond Way and witnesses reported a male shooter and another man leaving the area after an argument, according to police.

No other information was immediately available, including what led to the shooting.

Redmond police are on the scene of a reported shots fired at Safeway in the 17200 block of Redmond Way.



At approximately 2:55 p.m. on April 21, witnesses reported shots were fired in the store and the male shooter and another male left the area after a verbal altercation.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.