A man was shot and killed in or near a homeless encampment next to Interstate 5 in the University District shortly after noon Sunday.

Seattle police officers responded to the 4300 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast and at around 12:30 p.m., Detective Patrick Michaud said. When officers arrived, they found a man with a suspected gunshot wound. Seattle police and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

No additional information about the victim or any suspect was available.

The University of Washington sent an alert at 1:19 p.m. that said the shooting occurred near Seventh Avenue Northeast and the I-5 Express Lanes.