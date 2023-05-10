A man found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Seattle died at the scene early Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a person with a traumatic injury in the area of Third Avenue and Cherry Street after 2 a.m., police said.

Police and medics found the injured man and attempted lifesaving measures, the Seattle Police Department said in an online blotter post. He died at the scene.

The nature of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed, police said Wednesday morning.

The death is being investigated as a homicide. Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.