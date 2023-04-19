A 31-year-old man was shot near Tacoma’s Salishan neighborhood Tuesday, and later died at the hospital, according to police.

Shortly after 11 p.m., South Sound 911 received reports of a man being driven to the hospital after he was shot in the 2100 block of East George Street, which is Tribal trust land.

Puyallup Tribal Police responded and requested that a Tacoma officer respond to the hospital, where the man died.

The Tacoma Police Department was consulted regarding this case and agreed to lead the homicide investigation on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.